DCP placed on compulsory wait amid AR Rahman concert mishap

Following the recent AR Rahman concert debacle, where traffic chaos and other issues marred the event, significant administrative changes have occurred. Dr. Deepa Sathyan, an IPS officer holding the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police for Law & Order in the Pallikaranai area within the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, has been transferred and placed on “compulsory wait at the Office of the DGP/HoPF (Head of Police Force) in Chennai until further notice,” according to an official communication from the Home Department.

Similarly, another IPS officer, Disha Mittal, who served as DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police for East and Law & Order in the Greater Chennai Police, has also been subjected to a similar compulsory wait. Additionally, Adarsh Pachera, an IPS officer who held the post of Superintendent of Police in the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell in Chennai, has been reassigned as SP/DCP East in Tirunelveli City, filling an existing vacancy.

The controversy surrounding Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman’s concert unfolded due to allegations of mismanagement, causing severe traffic congestion on the bustling East Coast Road. Issues included ticket-holders being denied entry to the venue and allegations of sexual harassment against women. Following the incident, Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj, responsible for the event’s jurisdiction, conducted inquiries into the matter.