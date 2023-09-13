Discover Specs of Apple iPhone 15 & Series 9 Watches

Apple unveiled its latest lineup of devices, aiming to capture consumer attention during a time of reduced spending and stricter iPhone regulations in China. With an eye on the upcoming holiday season, Apple hopes these new products will be at the top of everyone’s wish lists, with availability in stores starting on September 22 and pre-orders opening this Friday.

The centerpiece of the announcement is the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. These models maintain a familiar form factor. The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, priced at $999 and $1,199, introduce an intriguing “action button” to replace the mute switch, allowing for customization. These premium models boast titanium casing, a material typically reserved for space ships. Apple has also shifted to the USB-C charging standard for these new iPhones, in compliance with European law, promising faster charging and data transfer speeds.

The camera technology receives a significant upgrade, with all models featuring a 48-megapixel main camera. The flagship Pro Max stands out with 5X optical zoom and 3X telephoto capabilities. The Pro devices offer the ability to record “spatial” or three-dimensional videos, compatible with Apple’s forthcoming Vision Pro headset. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus run on the A16 bionic chip, while the Pro variants receive power from the A17 pro chip, making them ideal for high-end mobile gaming. Notably, these devices also feature satellite connectivity for summoning roadside assistance.

Moving to the Apple Watch, the Series 9 and second-generation Watch Ultra maintain their dimensions but benefit from the next-generation S9 chip, delivering improved animation and effects. New features include the “double tap” gesture for controlling alarms and answering calls, along with enhanced dictation and brightness. The Ultra 2 introduces a customized watch face for workout information and boasts extended battery life, up to 36 hours under normal use and an impressive 72 hours in low-power mode. The Series 9 starts at $399, while the Ultra 2 maintains the same $799 price point as its predecessor. Apple also emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, making the Ultra 2 its first carbon-neutral product and pledging to power all watch manufacturing with 100% clean energy while eliminating leather from all its products.

Finally, the second-generation AirPods Pro, priced at $249, promise improved sound quality and enhanced active noise cancellation. They come with more ear tip sizes to ensure a comfortable fit.

For Apple enthusiasts in India, the starting prices are as follows:

– iPhone 15: Starting from Rs 79,900 (128GB, 256GB & 512GB)

– iPhone 15 Plus: Starting from Rs 89,900 (128GB, 256GB & 512GB)

– iPhone 15 Pro: Starting from Rs 1,34,900 (128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB)

– iPhone 15 Pro Max: Starting from Rs 1,59,900 (128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB)

These new offerings reflect Apple’s commitment to innovation and sustainability while continuing to cater to the diverse needs of its global customer base.