Forex Market: Indian rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian is trading in narrow range against US dollar. As per market experts, the support from positive macroeconomic data was negated by elevated crude oil prices and a firm American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee is trading in a narrow range. It opened at 82.92 against the US dollar. It touched a low of 82.95 against the American currency in initial trade. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.95 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index fell marginally by 0.05% to 104.65. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,047.19 crore.