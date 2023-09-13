Gauthami Accuses Chennai Builder Couple of Embezzlement, Files Police Complaint

Veteran actor Gauthami has lodged a formal complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner, leveling serious accusations against a local builder and his wife. She alleges that they have orchestrated an elaborate embezzlement scheme, resulting in her losing assets valued at a staggering Rs 25 crore. Moreover, Gauthami claims that the accused, identified as Allagappan, has gone to the extent of sending menacing death threats to her daughter, Subbulakshmi.

According to Gauthami’s detailed account in her complaint, she had entrusted the couple with a power of attorney to facilitate the sale of her extensive 46-acre property. However, instead of adhering to their fiduciary duties, the couple allegedly misappropriated her valuable assets. Adding to her ordeal, they have purportedly engaged the services of nefarious individuals to intimidate both Gauthami and her daughter. These menacing threats have not only disrupted their peace but have also taken a toll on Subbulakshmi’s academic pursuits.

In response to these grave allegations, the Chennai Central Crime Branch has initiated an official investigation, officially registering a case against the accused individuals. A notice has also been issued to the builder and his wife, prompting them to address these allegations.

It is worth noting that Gauthami boasts a distinguished career in the South Indian film industry, collaborating with illustrious actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal, among others. She had also been in a significant relationship with Kamal Haasan for numerous years, a bond that garnered widespread attention until their separation was announced in 2016.