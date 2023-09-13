Kerala HC Clears Actor Unni Mukundan in Sexual Assault Case

The High Court of Kerala made a significant decision on Wednesday, as it quashed a case filed against actor Unni Mukundan, who had been accused of outraging the modesty of a woman. This development came after the complainant herself informed the court that the matter had been resolved.

Back in 2022, the actor’s lawyer had announced that a settlement had been reached on August 22, 2022. However, the situation took a twist when, during a reconsideration of the case in February 2023, the complainant revealed that she had not signed the settlement agreement and alleged that the document was fake. Consequently, the court rejected the actor’s plea to dismiss the case.

In May 2023, the court had ordered the trial to be completed within three months. Nevertheless, in June, the High Court intervened by suspending the proceedings of the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court in the case. This occurred after the actor informed the court that he had resolved the matter with the complainant.

The initial complaint against Unni Mukundan revolved around allegations of sexual abuse. The woman complainant had accused the actor of violating her modesty when she visited his Edappally flat to discuss a film project in 2017. In response, the actor vehemently denied these charges, asserting that they were fabricated to frame him in a false case, tarnish his reputation, and extort money.