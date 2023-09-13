KTM launches Duke 390 and Duke 250 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Austrian two-wheeler brand, KTM has launched its two all-new, single-cylinder Duke models – the Duke 390 and Duke 250. The price starts at Rs 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The official bookings are open now at a token amount of Rs 4499. Interested buyers can book the bike of their choice by visiting the following websites:

KTM Duke 390 – https://www.ktmindia.com/booking/ktm-390-duke

KTM Duke 250 – https://www.ktmindia.com/booking/ktm-250-duke

Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke Features: Powering the new-gen KTM Duke 390 is new 399cc engine making 44bhp and 39 Nm of torque. The Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke features a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire technology, and a slipper clutch. Safety features include MTC (Motorcycle Traction Control) with various ride modes, Cornering ABS, and Supermoto ABS. The bike also offers a Track Screen, Launch Control, a right-offset rear mono-shock and a Type-C charging port. The bike is available in two colors: Electronic Orange Metallic and Atlantic Blue.

The suspension setup comprises of a WP APEX adjustable suspension with 5-click rebound & compression adjustable forks upfront and 5-click rebound adjustable & 10-click preload adjustable mono-shock in the rear.

Gen-3 KTM 250 Duke Features: The Duke 250 is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 30bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The Gen-3 KTM 250 Duke comes equipped a Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire technology, a slipper clutch, a 5-inch LCD display with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a larger airbox. Additionally, the bike features a Type-C charging port for your electronic devices and a right-offset rear mono-shock. The Gen-3 KTM 250 Duke is available in two colors: Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.