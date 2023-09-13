Minister Duraimurugan says, state to move Supreme Court to in Cauvery river issue

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the state had no option but to approach the Supreme Court to ensure its quota of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

‘It is not a big thing to call an all-party meeting. Let’s wait until September 21 (court hearing) and then decide. No need to call for it before the court hearing,’ stated Duraimurugan.

Duraimurugan responded that the court might order it when asked if the Tamil Nadu government will request an expert committee to examine the Karnataka government’s claim of a water crisis.

‘They didn’t agree to a tribunal itself, but we argued and got the tribunal. We have fought every step for the right of the people,’ stated Duraimurugan.

Due to the failure of the negotiations, according to Duraimurugan, legal action was decided upon. ‘Because negotiations failed to produce an amicable resolution, we turned to the court. Once more, if we start negotiating, we would forfeit our legal leverage,’ said Duraimurugan.