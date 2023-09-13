Nicolas Cage’s latest thriller Sympathy for the Devil to make its Indian debut

Nicolas Cage’s latest thriller, “Sympathy for the Devil,” is gearing up for its Indian premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 29th. Directed by Yuval Adler, the movie promises an intense and suspenseful cinematic experience. The storyline revolves around a taxi driver, played by Joel Kinnaman, en route to the hospital, whose journey takes a horrifying turn when an uninvited passenger wielding a firearm interrupts the ride, plunging both the driver and passenger (portrayed by Nicolas Cage) into a nightmarish situation. As the car ride unfolds, long-concealed secrets come to light, leaving both characters in a state of shock.

Cage delved into his character, known as The Passenger in the film, describing him as an enigmatic and perplexing figure with a motive to draw The Driver back into a darker, more sinister aspect of himself. Both characters become central figures in a tragic event, intensifying the suspense and tension in the movie.

The actor humorously acknowledged the reputation of his distinctive hairstyles in reflecting the nature of his characters, suggesting that viewers should pay attention to his hair as a clue to the character’s depth and complexity.

Regarding reviews, “Sympathy for the Devil” has received mixed feedback. Some critics have lauded Nicolas Cage’s performance as a mysterious, possibly supernatural gunman, while others have found the film to be predictable and violent.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 59 percent approval rating based on 20 reviews. The consensus reads, “Sympathy for the Devil makes the most of Nicolas Cage’s propensity for playing unhinged characters — and for some viewers, that’ll be more than enough to make it worth a watch.”