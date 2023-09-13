Non-Resident Indian Discovered Injured Under Kozhikode Railway Overpass

A distressing discovery unfolded on Wednesday morning when a man was found sprawled in a pool of blood beneath a railway overbridge near Vadakara. The victim, identified as Cherakkutteentavide Fasil (39) hailing from Thazhe Angadi, Vadakara, was an NRI who had recently returned from the Gulf.

Fasil was located under the overbridge in Kynatti, Chorode, bearing visible injuries to his neck and body. Adding to the eerie scene, his scooter was discovered abandoned nearby, stained with blood. This gruesome find was made by early morning joggers who stumbled upon his blood-soaked body.

Reports suggest that Fasil and his family had been residing in the Kynatti area, renting a house. The Vadakara police swiftly responded to the scene, conducting the necessary inquest procedures, and have launched an ongoing investigation to unravel the unsettling circumstances surrounding this incident.