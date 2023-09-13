Road accident in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, leaves 11 dead and 15 injured

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, eleven individuals from Gujarat lost their lives, while at least 15 sustained injuries, when a trailer collided with their bus from behind. The accident occurred around 4:30 am while the bus was en route from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The bus had made a stop at the Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer collided with it from the rear. Tragically, five men and six women perished instantly at the scene. The police identified the victims as Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, Madhuben (Lalji’s wife), Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben, and Madhuben (the wife of Arvind), all hailing from Dihor in Gujarat’s Bhav Nagar.

This tragic accident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers on the road, highlighting the importance of road safety measures and vigilance to prevent such heart-wrenching incidents.