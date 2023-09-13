Special emergency meeting planned by Karnataka CM on Cauvery water to TN

Karnataka’s Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has scheduled a “special emergency meeting” for Wednesday in response to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommendation. The CWRC has advised Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu over the next 15 days. Participants in the emergency meeting will include Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers from the Cauvery basin region, former chief ministers from various parties, senior state cabinet ministers, and members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The meeting is set to take place on September 13, 2023, at 12:30 PM in Vidhana Soudha’s conference hall, according to the Chief Minister’s office.

Prior to this, Siddaramaiah held an emergency meeting to discuss the course of action following the CWRC’s recommendation. Shivakumar, several senior ministers, and officials, including the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor Ponnanna, participated in this meeting. Shivakumar emphasized that Karnataka is unable to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu due to insufficient water storage resulting from inadequate rainfall in the river basin region. He noted that the matter is likely to be brought before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) by Wednesday, and Karnataka will strongly advocate its position in front of the authority.