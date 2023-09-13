Tamil Nadu tribal woman become pilot, first from community

After graduating from a flight school in South Africa, a 27-year-old woman from the Baduga community in Tamil Nadu made history by becoming the first pilot from her group.

After completing her formal schooling, Jayashree from Kothagiri opted to join in a flying school while continuing her career as an IT specialist.

Her father Mani, a rural administrative administrator who at first expressed scepticism, eventually decided to support his daughter.

Jayashree travelled to South Africa to take the examinations and accrue the necessary flight hours to become a pilot. She then flew back to her home country.

The Badugas are a close-knit tribal group with a distinct cultural and linguistic identity that resides in and around the Ooty and Coonoor area.

Badugas have gradually left the area in recent years to look into new employment opportunities by enlisting in the military and the Merchant Navy.