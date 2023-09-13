‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Sept 29

Disney+ Hotstar has revealed that “Tumse Na Ho Payega,” an upcoming comedy film directed by Abhishek Sinha, will make its premiere on the platform on September 29. Described as a lighthearted take on the modern challenges faced by today’s youth and their struggles with societal norms, the movie boasts an ensemble cast including Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi, and Meghna Malik.

The film’s script, penned by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, aims to bring the relatable story of youngsters in middle-class households to the screen. It touches on various aspects of their lives, from navigating corporate jobs to pursuing childhood loves and lifelong dreams. Tiwari, who also produces the movie through Earthsky Pictures Production in collaboration with Star Studios, RSVP, and Roy Kapur Films, expressed excitement about sharing this relatable journey with a global audience on Disney+ Hotstar.

Director Abhishek Sinha emphasized the movie’s message about personal growth and the importance of defining one’s own success. “Tumse Na Ho Payega” encourages viewers to follow their dreams, even if it means defying societal norms and embracing their inner voices. The film’s release on Disney+ Hotstar is anticipated to inspire and entertain audiences with its relatable and humorous storytelling.