UAE launches Happiness SIM for blue-collar workers

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE has introduced Happiness SIM for blue-collar workers. The new Happiness SIM offers exclusive benefits to blue-collar workers at nominal prices. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has partnered with du, part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) to launch this SIM.

The SIM can be obtained by visiting business service centres and guidance centres, or using MoHRE’s online services to issue or renew work contracts. It offers 6 months of free data and low rates on international calls. SIM holders will also receive important notifications issued by MoHRE.