Uddhav discusses Mumbai meeting of India coordination panel with Pawar in advance

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of the inaugural gathering of the coordination committee for the opposition alliance INDIA. The discussion between Thackeray and Pawar lasted approximately 90 minutes and took place at Pawar’s residence, ‘Silver Oak,’ in South Mumbai. Jayant Patil, the state unit chief of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut were part of the meeting. They discussed the upcoming INDIA coordination committee meeting and the current political situation in Maharashtra. The INDIA coordination committee is scheduled to convene in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 13.

Patil indicated that the allocation of seats in Maharashtra, which sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh, among the opposition allies in the state, would be finalized soon. He mentioned that the 25 seats won by the BJP or its allies in the last Lok Sabha elections would be fairly distributed among the three Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners. The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Congress. Patil also mentioned that the schedule for ‘Vajramuth’ (iron fist) rallies would be soon determined by these parties. All three parties are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which includes more than two dozen anti-BJP political groups. The formation of a coordination committee followed the third meeting of the bloc held in Mumbai about two weeks ago.