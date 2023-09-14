Avoid these foreplay mistakes to have a better sexual experience

Foreplay usually comes before intercourse. Foreplay can include a lot of different things, like kissing, sharing fantasies, or touching one another’s genitals. The purpose of foreplay is to add to sexual excitement, and, especially for women, to help prepare the body for intercourse by increasing vaginal lubrication.

For women, foreplay can actually make sex more pleasurable. ‘When a woman’s body becomes aroused, the vaginal muscles pull the uterus up a bit, making more room in the vagina. If this doesn’t happen, sex may be uncomfortable for a woman,’ says Dr. Debra Herbenick, PhD, MPH, director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Foreplay can also help a couple feel closer and more intimate. This make both the partners feel more aroused.

Here are seven common foreplay mistakes that you need to avoid:

Also Read: Know how to have a healthy sex life

Skipping foreplay altogether: This is one of the biggest mistakes people make in sex. Foreplay is an essential part of the sexual experience. It helps to increase arousal and build intimacy. Skipping foreplay can lead to a less satisfying sexual experience.

Focusing too much on one area: While certain areas in the body may be more sensitive than others, it’s essential to approach foreplay as a mutual exploration of each other’s bodies.

Moving too quickly: Moving too quickly through foreplay can make the sexual experience feel rushed and unfulfilling. It is important to take the time to build arousal and intimacy.

Ignoring communication: It is crucial to communicate with your partner and be receptive to their feedback. Ignoring your partner’s communication can lead to a less satisfying experience for both individuals.

Ignoring non-sexual touch: Non-sexual touch is an important part of foreplay and can help to build intimacy and connection. Ignoring non-sexual touch can make the experience feel mechanical and unemotional.

Assuming everyone likes the same things: Everyone has different preferences and it’s important to ask for and provide feedback to ensure that both partners are enjoying the experience.

Failing to experiment: Foreplay is an opportunity to experiment with new techniques and sensations, but neglecting to do so can lead to a mundane and unfulfilling experience. Being open to trying new things and communicating with your partner about what feels good and what doesn’t can enhance the experience and deepen the connection between partners.