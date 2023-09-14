High Court Urges Government to Enable Video-Conferencing for Marriage Registration Directives

In a recent development, the Kerala High Court has issued directives to the state government, urging them to instruct registering authorities to facilitate marriage registration through video conferencing. Justice Devan Ramachandran, presiding over the case, further mandated that a report detailing the actions taken in compliance with these directives must be submitted to the court within a span of two weeks.

Despite prior court rulings permitting marriage registration and certificate issuance via video conferencing, couples were still required to approach the court for this process. The court expressed the need to eliminate this unnecessary step, emphasizing the importance of streamlining the procedure.

These directives came in response to a petition filed by a woman from Kochi and a man from Kottayam, both seeking permission for online marriage registration. As long as there are no legal impediments, the court has directed that marriages be registered promptly and marriage certificates be issued without undue delay. It’s worth noting that the division bench of the High Court had previously established guidelines for such online marriage registrations in May 2023.