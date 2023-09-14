K Kavitha says, Enforcement Directorate’s notice politically motivated

K Kavitha, an MLC for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), claimed on Thursday that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) notification to her over the Delhi Excise Policy Scam was motivated by politics.

‘We strongly believe it is politically motivated. We will speak to the legal team and see what needs to be done. We are not anyone’s B-team. It looks like a never-ending TV series,’ she said.

The Telangana-based BRS leader claimed that the BJP’s strategy in places where elections are imminent is to issue notices.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was called to the Enforcement Directorate’s Delhi headquarters on Friday for questioning regarding her suspected involvement in a number of violations. Kavitha had to turn over her mobile phones to the federal agency for the probe after being questioned numerous times in March at the ED headquarters.

‘Unfortunately, in the past one year, the investigation is happening. I don’t know how long it will happen. I don’t think even 2G ( scam) went on for so long. It is unfortunate, but it is political and highly politically motivated,’ Kavitha said.

The national capital’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has firmly denied the allegations that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021–22, which grants licences to liquor traders, permitted cartelization and favoured particular dealers who had paid bribes for it.

After the policy was later abandoned and the lieutenant governor of Delhi had suggested a CBI investigation, the ED filed a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had recorded Butchibabu’s statement, an accountant who was reportedly connected to Kavitha, during its investigation, in which he claimed ‘there was political understanding between K Kavitha and the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia).’