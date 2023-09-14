Report: Chinese G20 delegation was carrying as many as 20 large bags with suspicious equipment

Did China attempt to conduct surveillance during India’s G20 summit after Chinese President Xi Jinping chose not to attend the major event? Recent reports circulating in the Indian media suggest that this might have been the case.

A report from the Times of India has revealed that the Chinese G20 delegation arrived with as many as 20 large bags containing suspicious equipment.

The team of six Chinese officials, who stayed at Delhi’s Taj Palace Hotel, was led by a woman. When security officials requested that the mysterious bags be scanned, the woman vehemently protested and refused to submit them for thorough inspection.

This led to a 12-hour standoff at the hotel, with Indian officials stationed on the sixth floor.

Eventually, the Chinese delegation agreed to move the bags to the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.

The bags were described as unusually large, measuring approximately “1×1 meter in length and width and 10 inches thick,” according to the Times of India. The bags had not been checked at the airport in accordance with the protocol outlined in the Vienna Convention.

It remains unknown what was concealed inside these bags, as the Chinese delegates swiftly transferred them to the Chinese embassy, preventing Indian officials from conducting any investigation.

Intelligence officials are now investigating whether the bags contained “off-the-air” surveillance and jamming devices.

The Chinese side has not provided any comments on the matter.

The mere possibility of these bags containing surveillance equipment is concerning, as the Brazilian G20 delegation, led by President Lula da Silva, was staying at the same hotel. Heads of other states, such as US President Joe Biden, were staying at the nearby ITC Maurya Hotel.

“There was no way we would have allowed them to keep the equipment in the hotel until we were absolutely satisfied about what exactly they were meant for,” a source stated, according to the Times of India.