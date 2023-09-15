2024 Range Rover Velar facelift launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Jaguar Land Rover India has launched 2024 Range Rover Velar facelift in India. The price starts at Rs 94.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in a single trim and offers buyers the choice between a four-cylinder turbo-petrol or diesel engine. The Range Rover Velar Facelift is offered in four colours- Zadar Grey, Varesine Blue, Fuji White, and Santorini Black. The SUV is further offered with two interior color themes namely Deep Garnet/Ebony and Caraway/Ebony.

This luxury SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The engine delivers 246 bhp and 365 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine offers a top power of 201 bhp and a peak torque of 420 Nm. Transmission duty is handled by 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The SUV features a 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, power-packed front seats offering heating and ventilation, a powered tailgate, a high-fidelity Meridian sound system, Terrain Response 2 off-road modes, and an adaptable air suspension.