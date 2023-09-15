Audi launches 2023 Audi Q8 Limited Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Audi India has launched the Q8 limited edition in the markets. The special edition SUV is priced at Rs 1.18 Crore (ex-showroom) in the country. It will be available in three colours namely Mythos Black, Glacier White and Daytona Gray.

The 2023 Audi Q8 limited edition gets Standard HD Matrix LED headlamps, Panoramic sunroof and frameless doors. The Q8 limited edition rides on 21-inch 5-spoke graphite grey diamond finish alloy wheels.

Safety features include Audi Pre-Sense basic, 8 Airbags, Audi Park Assist with Parking Aid Plus, Rear view camera and Electronic Stabilization Program. It comes with Four-zone air conditioning with personalized cooling comfort, Audi Phone Box Light with Wireless Charging, and B&O Premium Sound System with 3D Sound.

The BS6 compliant 3.0L TFSI petrol engine delivers top power of 340 bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm. The engine is coupled with a 48V mild hybrid system and an 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission. The SUV does a 0-100kmph sprint in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250kmph.