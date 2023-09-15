Banana-Wheat Snack: A Healthy, Oil-Free Option

Introducing a wholesome snack that’s oil-free and requires just three key ingredients: ripe bananas, wheat flour, and jaggery. It’s the perfect solution for those surplus overripe bananas, offering a unique and healthy treat infused with the delightful flavor of ghee that even kids will adore.

Ingredients:

– 1 teaspoon ghee

– 2 sliced bananas

– 1 teaspoon powdered cardamom

– ¼ cup scraped coconut

– 200 grams jaggery

– 2 cups wheat flour

– ½ teaspoon cumin seeds

– ¾ teaspoon baking powder

– A pinch of salt

– 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds

Preparation:

1. Begin by taking 200 grams of jaggery in a pan and adding ¾ cup of water. Heat the pan to thoroughly dissolve the jaggery in the water. Once ready, set it aside to cool.

2. In another pan, melt a teaspoon of ghee and add the sliced bananas, cardamom powder, and scraped coconut. Cook the mixture until it’s done, and then set the pan aside.

3. In a third pan, combine two cups of wheat flour, ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds, ¾ teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Stir well and add the previously prepared cooled jaggery solution to this mixture. If necessary, add a little more water. The consistency should be slightly firmer than idli batter.

4. Next, incorporate the banana mixture from the second pan into this mixture, along with one teaspoon of black sesame seeds. Continue to stir.

5. Transfer the final mixture into small vessels that have been greased with butter.

6. Place the vessels in a steamer and cook on low flame for 15 minutes.

Now, your delicious and healthy snack is ready to be served. Enjoy!