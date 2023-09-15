Forex Market: Indian rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee is trading in narrow range against US dollar. As per market experts, the support from positive domestic equities was negated by rising crude oil prices and strong American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.02 against the dollar. It touched a low of 83.07 against the American currency in initial trade, down 4 paise from its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed 2 paise lower at 83.03 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index fell by 0.15% to 105.28. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 294.69 crore.