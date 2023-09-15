Health Minister: All First Victim’s Contacts Infected

During a media briefing following an all-party meeting, Kerala Health Minister Veena George provided an update on the latest Nipah-infected individual from Cheruvannur, stating that the patient’s condition remains stable. Despite not displaying severe symptoms, the patient has been placed in isolation within a hospital setting.

This 39-year-old individual is part of the contact list associated with the index patient from Maruthonkara. Both had visited Iqraa Hospital on August 28, albeit as bystanders.

Minister George also mentioned the ongoing health status of the nine-year-old child, the first victim’s son, who remains on ventilator support but is in a stable condition.

All confirmed Nipah cases can be traced back to individuals on the contact list of the initial victim from Maruthonkara. To facilitate contact tracing, the health authorities have initiated efforts to track the mobile locations of affected individuals.

In response to the growing need for testing, the decision has been made to establish two mobile labs, supplementing the virology lab at Kozhikode MCH. This move aims to expedite testing processes and confirm cases promptly. Minister George detailed the capabilities of these labs, each capable of testing 96 samples per day.

She emphasized that the isolation period for suspected cases is 21 days, regardless of initial test results. The public is encouraged to review the latest Nipah-positive patient’s travel history and report any contact with them to health officials.

Minister George cautioned against provoking bats, the carriers of the Nipah virus, as such actions may increase the risk of viral transmission. She highlighted the heightened virus production in bats from April to September.

Additionally, Kerala Works Minister Mohammed Riyas announced that the Koyilanty police have registered a case against those spreading fake news related to the Nipah outbreak. The government is considering options, including the possibility of online classes, should school closures become necessary due to the situation. Discussions on this matter are ongoing.