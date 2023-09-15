Honda launches 2023 CB300F in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the 2023 CB300F, The bike is offered at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the country. The bookings for the 2023 Honda CB300F has already began at authorized BigWing dealerships. The bike has been introduced in three colours namely Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

The Honda CB300F is powered by a BS6 OBD II compliant 293cc single-cylinder petrol engine. It has a top power of 24 bhp and peak torque of 25.6 Nm. The motorcycle gets a 6-speed gearbox along with an assist slipper clutch. It is equipped with dual disc brakes (276mm front & 220mm rear) with dual-channel ABS and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) as standard. The suspension duties are handles by golden USD front forks and 5-step adjustable rear mono shocks.

Also Read: Audi launches 2023 Audi Q8 Limited Edition in India: Price, features

The 2023 Honda CB300F boasts of a fully-digital instrument panel which comes with 5 levels of customizable brightness and displays information like Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Fuel Gauge, Twin Trip Meters, Gear Position Indicator and a Clock. It is also presented with an all-LED lighting system and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS).