Honor launches 90 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Honor 90 5G was launched in India. The 8GB + 256GB variant of Honor 90 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 and the 12GB + 512GB storage variant will cost Rs. 39,999. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting September 18 at 12 PM IST through the official website and Amazon in Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colours. The e-commerce site is offering an exchange discount of Rs. 2,000. Customers using ICICI and SBI cards at the time of purchase will be able to avail of an additional instant discount of Rs. 3,000. Buyers will also be able to exchange the handset if needed within 30 days of purchase.

The handset sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2664 x 1200 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,600 nits. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with an Adreno 644 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1.

The Honor 90 5G gets a 200-megapixel primary sensor with Honor Image Engine support, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens alongside an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity.