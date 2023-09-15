India enters exclusive OIML standard-setting body

India has achieved membership in an exclusive group of 12 nations, gaining the authority to issue approval certificates from the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML), a global standard-setting body. This new capability allows India to assist its domestic manufacturers of various measuring and weighing products, such as weighing devices, taxi meters, speedometers, agricultural measuring devices, and health-related instruments like exhaust measurements and alcohol content detectors, in exporting their products to the international market without the burden of additional testing fees.

Previously, Indian manufacturers of weighing and measuring equipment had to incur extra expenses to obtain mandatory approval certificates for exporting their goods globally. However, with this development, the Department of Consumer Affairs in India can now issue these approval certificates, streamlining the process and supporting domestic businesses. The OIML is an intergovernmental organization established in 1955, aimed at promoting global harmonization in legal metrology procedures to facilitate international trade. India, having been a member since 1956, now joins an esteemed group of 12 countries, including Australia, Switzerland, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, France, United Kingdom, Japan, Netherlands, Sweden, and Slovakia, as the 13th nation globally authorized to grant OIML approval certificates.

This milestone not only benefits Indian manufacturers but also allows India to offer support to foreign manufacturers by issuing OIML pattern approval certificates through certified Regional Reference Standards Laboratories, potentially generating foreign exchange revenue.