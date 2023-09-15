India launch date of Volkswagen Virtus GT Matte Edition revealed: Details

Mumbai: Volkswagen has revealed the India launch date of its Virtus GT Matte Edition. The automaker is all set to make the official price announcement in October 2023.

The limited edition will come equipped with aluminum pedals, cherry red leatherette upholstery, and vibrant red ambient lighting. Safety features includes up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tire pressure monitor.

The Virtus GT is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates a top power of 150 bhp and a peak torque of 250Nm. Transmission duty is taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The 7-speed DSG variant gives a mileage of 19.6 kilometers per litre and the manual version will give 18.8 kilometers per litre.