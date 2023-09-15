India rises seven places in Digital Quality of Life Index, holds 52nd position

India has achieved a ranking of 52nd out of 121 nations in the Digital Quality of Life Index survey, marking a significant climb from its previous position. This annual survey, conducted by cybersecurity firm Surfshark, assesses countries based on five key factors: internet quality, internet affordability, e-infrastructure, e-government, and e-security.

Surfshark’s spokesperson, Gabriele Racaityte-Karasauske, emphasized the growing importance of digital quality of life, particularly in a world where numerous daily activities, from work to education and leisure, occur online. This survey aims to pinpoint areas where a country’s digital quality of life excels and where improvements are needed.

Notably, India’s ascent in the rankings is attributed to improvements in internet quality, where it now ranks 16th among the surveyed countries. However, concerning e-infrastructure, India holds the 91st position.

In terms of internet affordability, e-governance, and e-security, India secured 28th, 25th, and 66th positions, respectively. While India may not have the fastest internet, it boasts highly stable connectivity. The report highlights a remarkable 297% improvement in mobile internet speeds, attributed to widespread 5G rollout. Fixed broadband speeds, on the other hand, saw a modest 16% increase.

Furthermore, the index reveals that India offers better internet affordability. It is reported that Indians need to work approximately 1 hour 48 minutes each month to afford a fixed broadband connection and only 44 minutes 22 seconds for access to mobile internet.