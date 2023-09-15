Kerala High Court denies request for saffron flag installation in temples

The Kerala High Court has rejected a plea made by two individuals claiming to be devotees of the Muthupilakkadu Sree Parthasarathy temple in Kollam. Their petition sought permission to install saffron flags on the temple premises during special occasions and festivals. The court, in its judgment, emphasized the sacred and serene nature of temples as places of spiritual solace, where sanctity and reverence must take precedence over political agendas or competition. It stated that the intentions and actions of the petitioners were not in harmony with the temple’s tranquil and sacred atmosphere.

The petitioners, who had formed the “Parthasarathy Baktha Jana Samithi” in 2022 for the temple’s welfare, claimed that their previous attempts to display saffron flags had been thwarted by individuals with political influence. They sought police protection to ensure they could place the flags without obstruction. However, the Government Pleader argued that allowing political flags on temple premises could turn the temple into a political battleground, leading to conflicts. The Administrative Committee of the temple had already passed a resolution prohibiting the installation of flags or banners associated with political parties within 100 meters of the offertory box. Citing a 2020 court judgment, the Government Pleader highlighted the need to remove such installations from temple premises.

Consequently, the court dismissed the petition, noting that the petitioners lacked the necessary authority to conduct temple rituals and could not be allowed to erect flags or festoons around the temple, given the court’s orders and the decisions of the temple’s administrative committee.