Manipur: 175 killed, over 1100 injured during four months of violence

Amid ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur since early May, police have reported a significant toll, with 175 individuals killed and 1,108 others injured, while 32 individuals remain missing. During the course of the violence, a total of 4,786 houses were set ablaze, and 386 religious structures were subjected to vandalism. The situation has raised significant concerns, prompting law enforcement to attempt to restore normalcy in the region, with reassurances to the public from IGP (Operations) I K Muivah.

Additionally, it was noted that rioters allegedly looted a substantial number of firearms and ammunition from the police. Efforts to recover these weapons resulted in the retrieval of 1,359 firearms and 15,050 rounds of ammunition. The violence also gave rise to 5,172 reported arson cases. IGP (Administration) K Jayanta provided details on the casualties, revealing that of the 175 deceased, nine individuals remain unidentified, while 96 bodies have not been claimed. Efforts have been made to manage the situation, with 9,332 cases registered and 325 arrests.

The ethnic strife in Manipur originated on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March,’ organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis, constituting 53% of Manipur’s population and residing primarily in the Imphal Valley, have clashed with tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40% of the population and are predominantly located in the hill districts. Security measures have been taken, including the removal of security barricades on highways and efforts to normalize essential routes like NH-32 and NH-2.