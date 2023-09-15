PM Modi accuses INDIA group of attempting to dismantle Sanatana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce criticism against the INDIA bloc in the wake of recent disparaging remarks about Sanatana Dharma by DMK leaders. Modi, in his first public response to the controversy, cautioned the public to remain vigilant against those who seek to undermine their religion and culture.

The Prime Minister labeled the Opposition’s coalition as a “Ghamandiya Gathbandhan” or “proud alliance” and highlighted the contrasting dynamics in India. While the nation is emerging as a “Vishwa Mitra” or “global friend” and displaying the capability to unite the world, some political factions are, in his view, engaged in divisive activities that threaten the country’s unity and societal fabric.

He asserted that this opposition alliance’s agenda is to dismantle the rich culture and traditions that have bound the nation together for centuries. Modi made these remarks during a public gathering after inaugurating industrial projects worth approximately Rs 51,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, which is set to witness elections.