Police arrest Congress MLA Mamman Khan in Nuh violence incident

Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been apprehended by the police regarding the Nuh violence incident that occurred on July 31, as confirmed by law enforcement authorities. Khan, who serves as the legislator for Ferozepur Jhirka, was implicated as an accused in an FIR filed after the communal clashes and was taken into custody late last night. Satish Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police for Ferozepur Jhirka and the head of the Special Investigation Team handling the case, verified the arrest. Aftab Ahmed, a senior Congress MLA representing Nuh, also acknowledged Khan’s detention, as disclosed by the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Haryana Assembly.

Security measures have been heightened in and around the Nuh court complex, where Khan is anticipated to be presented by the police later in the day. The Haryana government had informed the High Court that Khan was named as a defendant in an FIR stemming from the Nuh violence, further asserting that phone call records and other evidence support the allegations. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the Mamman Khan case during a Chandigarh press conference, stating that if investigations reveal his involvement, he will face consequences.