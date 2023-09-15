Simple yoga asanas for pregnant women

Yoga can help in maintaining fitness during pregnancy by improving flexibility, strength, and balance. It also help alleviate common pregnancy discomforts such as back pain, swelling, and insomnia. Yoga provides relaxation and stress relief, which can contribute to an overall sense of well-being during pregnancy.

6 yoga asanas that pregnant women can safely perform:

1. Tadasana:

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

2. Balasana:

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

3. Trikonasana

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it’s comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side

4. Setu Bandhasana:

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

5. Viparita Karani

In this pose, you are required to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degree angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

6. Savasana

Lie down on flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out