Sri Lanka Stuns Pakistan in Thriller, Sets Up Final Clash with India in Asia Cup

In a thrilling Super Four match on Thursday, defending champions Sri Lanka triumphed over Pakistan by two wickets, securing their place in the Asia Cup final against India. Kusal Mendis delivered an exceptional innings with 91 runs, while Charith Asalanka displayed determination with an unbeaten 49.

Pakistan had posted a competitive total of 252 for 7 in 42 overs after choosing to bat, thanks to Abdullah Shafique’s 52 and Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 86.

Sri Lanka’s response was nothing short of remarkable. After losing Kusal Perera early, Mendis and Pathum Nissanka steadied the innings with a 57-run partnership. Sadeera Samarawickrama joined Mendis to add 100 runs for the third wicket, narrowing the gap. Mendis’ striking prowess and timing were on full display as he handled spinners and quicker bowlers confidently. Samarawickrama’s sensible batting complemented Mendis until a momentary lapse cost him his wicket.

Mendis and Asalanka added 33 crucial runs before Mendis was dismissed by Iftikhar. Sri Lanka then suffered a panic-inducing collapse, losing four wickets in as many overs. Shaheen Afridi was the chief architect of this collapse with two wickets in successive balls. However, Asalanka’s nerve-wracking composure in the final over ensured victory for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Pakistan found early momentum through Shafique and captain Babar Azam, who put together a 64-run partnership. Dunith Wellalage’s spin magic dismissed Babar. Pakistan wobbled further, losing three more wickets for 30 runs.

Rizwan and Iftikhar then turned the tide with a spectacular 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket in the last 10 overs. Rizwan’s innings started slow but exploded with towering shots through the on-side, while Iftikhar muscled the ball out of the ground.

Despite their valiant efforts, Pakistan couldn’t thwart Sri Lanka’s determination, setting the stage for a thrilling final against India on Sunday.