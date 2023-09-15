Tata Motors launches 2023 Tata Nexon.ev facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched the Nexon.ev 2023. The price of the electric model starts at Rs 14.74 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India).

The Tata Nexon.ev 2023 is being offered in three trims — Creative, Fearless and Empowered. The vehicle can be had either in the Medium Range (MR) spec or the Long Range (LR) spec

Below are the variant-wise 2023 Tata Nexon.ev prices (ex-showroom, all-India).

2023 Tata Nexon.ev MR

Creative+ – Rs 14.74 lakh

Fearless – Rs 16.19 lakh

Fearless+ – Rs 16.69 lakh

Fearless+ S – Rs 17.19 lakh

Empowered – Rs 17.84 lakh

2023 Tata Nexon.ev LR

Fearless – Rs 18.19 lakh

Fearless+ – Rs 18.69 lakh

Fearless+ S – Rs 19.19 lakh

Empowered+ – Rs 19.94 lakh

Also Read: Motorola launches Edge 40 Neo: Details

The EV features a 12.30-inch touchscreen display with a new user interface, 10.25-inch HD instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, air purifier, type-C ports, sunroof, JBL audio system, and voice commands.

The second-generation permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) of the new Nexon.ev is 20kg lighter and more efficient, with the MR version equipped with a 129PS unit and the LR featuring a 145PS unit. The torque remains consistent at 215Nm. There are multiple drive modes — City, Sport, and Eco. The MR uses a 30kWh battery pack, while the LR comes with a 40.5kWh battery pack.

Tata claims a range of 325km for the MR and 465km for the LR. The MR can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 9.2 seconds. The 2023 Tata Nexon.ev facelift comes with a 7.2kW AC charger, which takes 4.3 hours to charge the MR’s battery from 10 to 100%, and 6 hours for the LR.

The motor and battery pack come with an 8-year or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier) warranty. However, the vehicle has a standard 3-year or 1,25,000km (whichever is earlier) warranty.

The safety features include six airbags, ABS, ESC, front parking sensors, a blind-view monitor, ISOFIX anchors, hill descent and ascent control, all-wheel disc brakes, panic brake alert, and emergency and breakdown call assist.