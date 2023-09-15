Tata Motors launches 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Tata Motors has launched 2023 Nexon facelift in the country. The 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift is offered at a starting price of Rs 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV comes with a 360-degree high-definition surround view system coupled with a blind view monitor, a voice-operated electric sunroof , a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a sleek 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The SUV is offered in 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The petrol version delivers a maximum power output of 118 bhp at 5500 rpm and torque of 170 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. Meanwhile, the diesel variant delivers 113 bhp of power at 3750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1500-2750 rpm. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed automated manual (AMT), and the newly added 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) equipped with paddle shifters.