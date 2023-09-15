Tomorrow, Tamil Nadu to launch its Rs 1,000 monthly aid scheme for women

In honour of the birth anniversary of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder CN Annadurai, the Tamil Nadu government is introducing a monthly cash aid scheme for women who are the family’s primary breadwinner on Friday.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, or Kalaignar Women Entitlement Scheme, is a first-of-its-kind scheme that pays qualifying women who are the family’s head Rs 1,000 each month into their bank accounts.

The scheme will be introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin at Kancheepuram, which is also where CN Annadurai was born. One of the DMK’s greatest election pledges was the plan.

The state budget for this year included an amount of Rs 7,000 crore for the scheme, making it the government of Tamil Nadu’s highest-spending social welfare scheme.

The state administration claims that 1.63 crore applications for the programme were received, and once they were verified, 1.06 crore women were shortlisted based on eligibility requirements.