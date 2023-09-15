Wholesale price-based inflation in India remains in negative for fifth month in August

New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation in the country remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August. The wholesale price-based inflation in August was at (-)0.52%. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)1.36% in July. In August last year it was 12.48%.

Inflation in food articles remained in double digit at 10.60% in August, lower than 14.25% in July. Fuel and power basket inflation was at (-)6.03% in August, against (-) 12.79% in July. In manufactured products, inflation rate was (-)2.37%, as against (-)2.51% in July.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index-based retail inflation in India stood at 6.8% in August, following 7.4% in July and 4.9% in June.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India is made after reviewing the CPI.