Wholesale price-based inflation in India remains in negative for fifth month in August

Sep 15, 2023, 03:15 pm IST

New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation  in the country remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August. The  wholesale price-based inflation   in August was at (-)0.52%. The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rate has been in the negative since April and was (-)1.36% in July. In August last year it was 12.48%.

Inflation in food articles remained in double digit at 10.60% in August, lower than 14.25% in July. Fuel and power basket inflation was at (-)6.03% in August, against (-) 12.79% in July. In manufactured products, inflation rate was (-)2.37%, as against (-)2.51% in July.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index-based retail inflation in India stood at 6.8% in August, following 7.4% in July and 4.9% in June.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)  is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index  (CPI) is a  price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay  in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India  is made after reviewing the CPI.

 

