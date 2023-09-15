Yediyurappa claims, secret Cauvery water transfer to Tamil Nadu ‘unpardonable’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and prominent BJP member BS Yediyurappa said that the state’s Congress administration secretly transported Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, calling this an impermissible violation.

‘The government has already secretly released water to Tamil Nadu, and this is an unpardonable offence. The circumstances with severe shortages have led to a scenario where a drop of water cannot be released. We will persist and make sure the government doesn’t release any more water since our dams have a severe shortage of water,’ he said.

Yediyurappa made his remarks two days after Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah announced that the state would once more petition the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to convey its inability to deliver Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The adjoining state should receive 5,000 cusecs of water each day for the next 15 days, according to the CWRC’s recommendation for Karnataka.

The BJP leader stated, ‘They have been stating that they will implement this announcement for a while now. They declared 195 taluks or blocks in the state of Karnataka as drought-hit, a day after the state government issued that declaration. We will not give up and make sure that those districts affected by the drought receive the assistance they require.’

Yediyurappa reported that Chandrayaan-3’s achievement as well as other topics were discussed on Wednesday in Delhi. ‘The topic of the Lok Sabha election was never brought up. Neither we nor the higher-ups mentioned it. I’m not sure what position Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take on the elections,’ the speaker continued.

Yediyurappa remarked in response to a question on a potential coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular) for the 2024 elections, ‘The topic never came for discussion yesterday. The central leadership in Delhi will make the final decision about the alliance, not state governors. The compatibility with the JD(S) and this topic were never brought up yesterday.’