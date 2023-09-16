2023 Honda CB200X launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 CB200X in the country. The price starts at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can book the bike at Red Wing dealership.

The new bike is available in 3 colors: the fresh Decent Blue Metallic, the sleek Pearl Nightstar Black, and the vibrant Sports Red. HMSI is offering a special 10-year warranty package, including three years as standard and the option for an additional seven years, all for this exceptional motorcycle.

The new bike has all-LED lighting system, featuring a brilliant LED headlamp, LED winkers, and a captivating X-shaped LED tail lamp. The 2023 Honda CB200X is powered by a 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine. The motor generates 17.03 bhp of power at 8,500 RPM and a peak torque of 15.9 Nm at 6,000 RPM. The braking setup consists of dual petal disc brakes and single-channel ABS. Suspension duties are handled by golden USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

The bike come with a fully digital instrument panel, It allows rider to customize brightness across five levels, providing essential data like Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Fuel Gauge, Twin Trip Meters, Battery Voltmeter, Gear Position Indicator, and a Clock. With, the CB200X ensures an unrivaled ride quality.