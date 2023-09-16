Delicious Sindhi Biryani Recipe

Sindhi Biryani is a flavorful and aromatic dish that combines rice, meat, and a blend of spices. Here’s a simplified recipe for making Sindhi Biryani:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups Basmati rice

– 500g meat (mutton or chicken), cut into pieces

– 2 large onions, thinly sliced

– 2 tomatoes, chopped

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 2 potatoes, peeled and quartered (optional)

– 2-3 green chilies, slit

– 1/2 cup cooking oil

– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

– 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp garam masala

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 4-5 cloves

– 4-5 green cardamom pods

– 1-inch cinnamon stick

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves and mint leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside.

2. Heat oil and ghee in a large, heavy-bottomed pot. Add cumin seeds, cloves, green cardamom pods, and cinnamon stick. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add sliced onions and fry until they turn golden brown. Remove half of the fried onions and set them aside for garnish.

4. To the remaining onions in the pot, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a few minutes until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add meat pieces and cook until they turn brown.

6. Stir in red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Cook for a few minutes.

7. Add chopped tomatoes, green chilies, and yogurt. Cook until the oil separates.

8. Add potatoes (if using) and cook for another 5 minutes.

9. In a separate pot, bring water to a boil and add the soaked rice. Cook the rice until it’s 70-80% done. Drain and set aside.

10. Layer the partially cooked rice over the meat mixture in the pot. Sprinkle garam masala over the rice.

11. Top with the fried onions that were set aside earlier.

12. Cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid or aluminum foil and simmer on low heat for 20-25 minutes until the rice is fully cooked and the flavors have melded together.

13. Garnish with fresh coriander and mint leaves.

14. Serve hot with raita or salad. Enjoy your homemade Sindhi Biryani