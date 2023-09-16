HP launches new foldable laptop: Details

Mumbai: HP launched new foldable laptop in the US. The laptop named ‘Spectre Foldable’ is priced at $4999.99 (nearly Rs. 4,15, 600). It is offered in slate blue colour.

A detachable keyboard is a highlight feature of the 3-in-1 HP Spectre Fold. By folding the larger 17-inch display in half, it may be utilised as a standard 12.3-inch laptop. It has a built-in kickstand and is also capable of functioning as a desktop or standalone tablet. The HP Spectre Fold is powered by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen chipset paired with an inbuilt Intel Iris XE GPU and comes with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 OS.

The 17-inch OLED touchscreen display supports touch and stylus input and has a 1,920 x 2,560 pixel resolution. It comes with a 99 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 500 nits of peak brightness, HDR10 support, and IMAX Enhanced certification.

Bang and Olufsen-powered quad speakers are included in the HP Spectre Fold, which also has a 5-megapixel HP True Vision infrared camera. The laptop is backed by a 94.3Wh which supports 100W charging using a USB Type-C port. The device has four USB-C ports, DisplayPort 1.4, WiFi-6, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.