Huawei launches Watch GT 4 smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched its new smartwatch named ‘Huawei Watch GT 4’. The new smartwatch is the successor to Huawei Watch GT 3.

Huawei Watch GT 4 is available in 41mm and 46mm dial sizes with four different strap options. The Huawei Watch GT 4 41mm is available with a White leather strap, Light Gold Milanese strap, and a Silver stainless steel strap. They are priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,250), EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,800), respectively.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 46mm is available with a Black fluoroelastomer strap, a Grey stainless steel strap, a Green composite strap, and a Brown leather strap. They are priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 20,250), EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 22,000), and EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,450), respectively.

Huawei Watch GT 4 46mm sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED colour display, while the 41mm variant comes with a 1.32-inch display. Both variants offer a display resolution of 466 × 466 pixels. The smartwatch comes equipped with several fitness-tracking functions and gets smart sensors like Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Optical heart rate sensor, Barometer, and Temperature sensor.

It is also equipped with Hauwei’s TruSeen 5.5+ heart rate sensor, along with the Huawei TruSleep 3.0 tracker for sleep monitoring as well as breathing and stress monitors. The smartwatch also offers a smart menstrual cycle calendar. The new Huawei Watch GT 4 also supports Bluetooth calling and comes with an in-built mic and speaker. It offers Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC connectivity as well.

Other key details of the smartwatch are 5ATM water resistance, wireless charging support, and Android as well as iOS compatibility.