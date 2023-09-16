IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for these states till September 19: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for several states. IMD said that the southwest monsoon is active in the country. The national weather agency has predicted active monsoon conditions over central parts of the country during the next four days.

As per IMD, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gujarat will receive heavy rainfall till September 19. IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next two days.The weather department has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Dhule for the next two days predicting heavy to heavy rainfall.

Also Read: Union government hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude

The weather office has forecast scattered light rain or thunderstorms over Kashmir division and fairly widespread light to moderate with isolated heavy falls over Jammu division. IMD issued a yellow alert in six districts in Himachal Pradesh – Mandi, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts. It also predicted a rainfall in the region till September 21