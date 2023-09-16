In Chhattisgarh, Nadda criticises opposition regarding Sanatan Dharma issue

A day following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of the opposition alliance INDIA in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, BJP President J P Nadda launched a counterattack, asserting that the Congress leadership’s agenda aims to “disrespect and insult” Sanatan Dharma, the ancient faith.

Nadda inaugurated the second ‘Parivartan Yatra’ of the BJP opposition in Jashpur, located 350 km from Raipur, ahead of the assembly elections. He accused the Congress government of reneging on its promises to the people and engaging in widespread corruption. He called upon Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to clarify his stance on anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, a member of the INDIA bloc through his party DMK. Nadda also highlighted the silence of Sonia Gandhi on this issue and pointed out that Rahul Gandhi, while addressing various global matters, had not commented on Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent statement regarding Sanatan Dharma had been critical, alleging divisiveness and a lack of equality. Even Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son had made similar criticisms of the ancient faith.

Nadda’s remarks underscore the escalating political discourse surrounding religion and faith in the run-up to the Chhattisgarh elections.