J&K’s Uri: Encounter Claims Terrorist’s Life

In a recent encounter near the Line of Control in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist lost his life during a confrontation with security forces. The clash, which began in the Uri area of Baramulla on a Saturday morning, remains ongoing. Kashmir Zone police officially confirmed the terrorist’s demise with a statement on the social media platform X, stating, “One terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

This incident unfolds amidst an ongoing operation in the Anantnag district, where security forces are engaged in efforts to neutralize terrorists who have entrenched themselves in the forested hills. The gunfight, which entered its third day on Friday, has seen security forces employing mortar shells and aerial surveillance drones to gain the upper hand.

Unfortunately, this encounter is part of a broader security challenge in the region. Earlier, Major Ashish Dhonchak, 19 Rashtriya Rifles Commanding Officer Col Manpreet Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat, and a soldier lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Gadole on a previous Wednesday.