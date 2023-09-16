Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Kawasaki India finally has launched Ninja ZX-4R in the markets. The motorcycle has been introduced with a price tag of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interested customers can now pre-book the motorcycle by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or by visiting Kawasaki’s official website. Deliveries will start from October 2023.

The company has introduced a 4.3-inch Bluetooth-enabled TFT dash, which provides turn-by-turn navigation and other important notifications. The bike comes with multiple riding modes including Sport, Road, and Rain. It is also equipped with a split LED headlights setup, typical signature style taillight, transparent visor, split seating arrangement, matte finish engine, and chrome finish exhaust.

The two-wheeler features a 399cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor engine, which churns a maximum power of 78 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. The unit has been mated with a 6-speed transmission and a slipper clutch.