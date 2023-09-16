Kerala Blasters Conclude UAE Pre-Season with Victory vs. Al Jazirah Al Hamra

Kerala Blasters continued their preparations for the upcoming Indian Super League season with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over UAE first division side Al Jazirah Al Hamra in the Emirates.

Following a challenging start with a 0-6 defeat by Al Wasl in their pre-season opener, the Blasters rebounded impressively. Before facing Al Hamra, Ivan Vukomanovic’s squad secured a 2-1 victory against Sharjah FC.

The first goal came in the 36th minute when striker Bidyashagar capitalized on a well-timed opportunity. Pritam Kotal sealed the win with a late goal, turning in a corner.

Throughout the match, the local side displayed aggression, hitting the post twice, with goalkeeper Sachin Suresh making a crucial save. On the other end, Kotal narrowly missed a free header. Kerala gradually gained control, utilizing effective counterattacks.

Ten minutes before halftime, Blasters’ newcomer Daisuke Sakai initiated an attack from the left flank, resulting in a hopeful cross into the box. Bidyashagar capitalized on the opportunity to find the net.

In the second half, Kerala Blasters displayed increased confidence. They balanced a defensive posture out of possession and a more aggressive approach in possession.

Both teams had their share of missed opportunities. Blasters’ Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah, although not finding the net, showcased his physical presence and goal-scoring potential.

The introduction of Rahul KP and Danish Farooq added flair to Blasters’ gameplay. Rahul forced a smart save from Al Hamra’s goalkeeper.

In the closing moments, Pritam Kotal secured a 2-0 lead by converting a corner. Sachin’s crucial save in added time ensured a clean sheet for the visitors.