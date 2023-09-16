Kochi Youth Missing in 2021 Found Murdered in Goa; Three Suspects Arrested

The police in Kochi have confirmed a grim discovery related to the case of a youth who had gone missing in November 2021. Tragically, the missing individual has been identified as Jeff John Louis, a 27-year-old native of Ernakulam. The authorities have taken three individuals into custody in connection with this unsettling case. Anil Chacko, Steffin, and Vishnu, all hailing from Kottayam but residing in Wayanad, stand accused of involvement in Jeff’s murder.

Kochi City police commissioner, A Akbar, revealed to the media that Jeff’s demise resulted from a tragic act of personal vengeance, orchestrated by the trio now under arrest. Commissioner Akbar emphasized that these suspects had, indeed, admitted to their involvement in the crime.

The investigation into Jeff’s disappearance, originally registered at the Ernakulam south police station, took a grim turn when it unveiled the sinister murder plot. Commissioner Akbar has assured the public that further efforts will be made to identify any additional individuals who may have played a role in this heinous crime.

As the police delve deeper into this harrowing case, it has come to light that the primary suspect, Anil Chacko, from Velloor in Kottayam, had a prior record, having been booked in a case registered under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). Moreover, Steffin, the second accused, also had a case registered against him by the Velloor police. During their interrogations, Anil Chacko, the first accused, chillingly confessed to having conspired to murder Jeff as a result of a deeply-rooted personal feud. The full extent of this tragic incident is still unfolding as investigators press forward.